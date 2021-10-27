Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $416.54 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

