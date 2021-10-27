Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

