Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 38,482 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

