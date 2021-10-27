Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,422 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.