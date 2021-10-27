Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.86 ($82.18).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €59.16 ($69.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.