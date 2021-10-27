Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,136.88 ($14.85).

LON FRES opened at GBX 890.42 ($11.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 817.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

