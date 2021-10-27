FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Up 7.5%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 47,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 869,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several analysts have commented on FREY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

