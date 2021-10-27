frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect frontdoor to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FTDR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

