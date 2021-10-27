Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.