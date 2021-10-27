Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.0921 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $308,441.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

