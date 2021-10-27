FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

