FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 299,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.