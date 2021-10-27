FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.