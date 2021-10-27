FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $93.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,481 shares of company stock worth $1,354,360. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

