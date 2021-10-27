Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

