Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

