Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.55 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,863,888 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of £108.41 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

