Gatechain Token Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00209106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00098904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

