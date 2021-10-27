Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,803 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $195,000.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

