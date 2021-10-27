General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.43

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

