General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

