General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

General Electric stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

