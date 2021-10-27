General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.10 EPS.

Shares of GE traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.46. 370,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,960. General Electric has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

