Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

GNTX stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

