Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,740 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Trinseo worth $37,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

