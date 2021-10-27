Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,670 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $36,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

