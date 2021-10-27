Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,834 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of NewMarket worth $35,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 574.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

