Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,970 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of JELD-WEN worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

