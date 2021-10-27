Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.54 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $31,651,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,687,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 246,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNR. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

