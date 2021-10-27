Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $35,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

