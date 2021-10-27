Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.78 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $36,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $10,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

