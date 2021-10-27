Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 54,203 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $36,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

