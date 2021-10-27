Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,477,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

