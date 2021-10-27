German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in German American Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

