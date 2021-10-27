GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of GFL stock opened at C$51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$25.38 and a 12-month high of C$51.71. The stock has a market cap of C$16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.27%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
