Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 556,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.