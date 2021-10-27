Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

