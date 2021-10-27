Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GIC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $386,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

