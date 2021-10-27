Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $148.69

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.69 and last traded at $149.22, with a volume of 23322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.97.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

