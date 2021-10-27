Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.75

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $8,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

