Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.90.

GLOB stock opened at $310.62 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Globant by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

