Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOL. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

