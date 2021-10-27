Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Shares Up 4%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY)’s share price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

