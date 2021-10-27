Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 257,164 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of MDU Resources Group worth $82,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

