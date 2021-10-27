Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 176,384 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.18% of ONE Gas worth $86,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

