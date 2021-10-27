Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $90,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

