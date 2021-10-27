Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.23 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,042,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $84,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

