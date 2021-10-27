Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $88.76 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,772,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $88,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 66.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

