Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 0.7%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 31,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 74,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

