GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

